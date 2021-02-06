Left Menu

Being in opposition, Congress feels it should oppose everything: Pralhad Joshi

Asserting that the central government implemented the same agriculture reforms which were mentioned in Congress party's manifesto for 2019 general election, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Saturday said that being in the opposition, the Congress feels it should oppose everything.

Updated: 06-02-2021 19:11 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 19:11 IST
Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi speaking to ANI in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Asserting that the central government implemented the same agriculture reforms which were mentioned in Congress party's manifesto for 2019 general election, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Saturday said that being in the opposition, the Congress feels it should oppose everything. "I think Congress feels that as an Opposition party, it should oppose everything. The Congress also questioned the government after surgical strikes and air strikes. They are not bothered about the safety and security of the country. It should not happen like that. When we were in opposition, we supported the government when national interest was involved," Joshi told ANI here.

The Lok Sabha MP from Karnataka's Dharwad constituency further said, "They are also opposing the farm laws. We have implemented the same agriculture reforms which were mentioned in Congress' manifesto (for 2019 general elections) and still, they are opposing them." When asked about the impasse between farmers protesting against farm laws and the government, Joshi said, "The attitude of farmer leaders 'whether or not we are going to repeal farm laws' cannot work."

Eleven rounds of talks have been held between the government and the protesting farmer unions over their demand for the repeal of farm laws. The government has offered to put the new farm laws on hold for about 18 months. Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

