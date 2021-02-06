Bahrain says it foiled 'terrorist plots' to bomb two bank ATMs

Bahrain security services foiled "terrorist plots" to bomb two ATMs belonging to a national bank, the interior ministry said on Saturday.

The bombs had been placed at the locations at different times on Wednesday morning, the ministry said in a statement, adding that a number of suspects had been arrested and the case had been referred to public prosecutors. "The concerned security authorities in cooperation with the National Security Agency foiled two terrorist plots which aimed to blow up two ATMs belonging to one of the national banks in the al-Naim and Jidhafs areas in the Capital Governorate," the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)