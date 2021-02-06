Left Menu

Thousands protest in Tunis despite police blockade

Thousands of protesters backed by Tunisia's powerful labour union gathered in central Tunis on Saturday in the country's biggest demonstration for years, defying a police lockdown that blocked roads in a large area of the capital.

Reuters | Updated: 06-02-2021 19:40 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 19:36 IST
Thousands protest in Tunis despite police blockade
Riot police deployed cordons around the city centre, stopping both cars and many people from entering the streets around Avenue Habib Bourguiba as thousands of people gathered, a Reuters witness said. Image Credit: ANI

Thousands of protesters backed by Tunisia's powerful labour union gathered in central Tunis on Saturday in the country's biggest demonstration for years, defying a police lockdown that blocked roads in a large area of the capital. The rally was held to mark the anniversary of the 2013 killing of a prominent activist and to protest against police abuses that demonstrators say have imperilled freedoms won in the 2011 revolution that triggered the "Arab Spring".

Riot police deployed cordons around the city centre, stopping both cars and many people from entering the streets around Avenue Habib Bourguiba as thousands of people gathered, a Reuters witness said. "I lived 10 years in freedom ... I am not ready to lose it," said Haytem Ouslati, a 24-year old demonstrator. Protesters raised placards condemning police violence and chanted "No fear. The street belongs to the people."

Unlike previous marches in a wave of protests that have spread across Tunisia in recent weeks, Saturday's rally was backed by the UGTT union, the country's most powerful political organisation with a million members. Samir Cheffi, a senior UGTT official, said the protest was needed to protect liberties. "Today is a cry of alarm to defend the revolution, to protect freedoms under threat," he said.

Protests which began last month over inequality have increasingly focused on the large number of arrests and reports - denied by the Interior Ministry - of abuse of detainees. Mohammed Ammar, a member of parliament for the Attayar party, said he had phoned the prime minister to protest against the closure of central Tunis.

Protesters chanted against the moderate Islamist Ennahda party, a member of successive government coalitions, and reprised the Arab Spring slogan: "The people want the fall of the regime". A decade after Tunisia's revolution, its political system is mired in endless squabbling between the president, prime minister and parliament while the economy stagnates.

While some Tunisians, disillusioned by the fruits of the uprising, are nostalgic for the days of autocracy, others have decried a perceived erosion of the freedoms that democracy secured. For some, the febrile climate has recalled the political polarisation after a suspected hardline Islamist assassinated secular activist and lawyer Chokri Belaid in February 2013.

His death triggered a wave of protests in Tunisia that led to a grand bargain between the main Islamist and secular political parties to stop the country sinking into violence. "We won't accept Tunisia becoming a barracks. We ask the president to intervene and protect freedoms," said Naima Selmi, a woman in the protest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

WHO chief calls on drug firms to share vaccine-making capacity

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FinMin permits 4 states to borrow addl Rs 5,034 crore post ease of doing biz reforms

The Finance Ministry has granted permission to four states of Assam, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab to borrow an additional Rs 5,034 crore for undertaking ease of doing business reforms. In a statement, the ministry said four more sta...

WRAPUP 8-Tens of thousands protest Myanmar coup despite internet ban

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Myanmars cities on Saturday to denounce this weeks coup and demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi despite a blockade on the internet by the junta.In an upwelling of anger in...

Over 56 lakh people inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine, no serious AEFI: Health ministry

Over 56 lakh people have been inoculated till now and there has been no case of serious or severe adverse event following vaccination or death attributable to the vaccination till date, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.Of the 56,3...

Soccer-Paris St Germain's Neymar doubtful for Marseille clash

Neymar is doubtful for Paris St Germains clash against Olympique de Marseille at the Stade Velodrome on Sunday due to gastroenteritis, the Ligue 1 club said on Saturday.PSG said in a statement that the condition of Brazil forward, who misse...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021