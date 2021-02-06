Two arrested for assaulting doctors at Jammu hospital

Two arrested for assaulting doctors at Jammu hospitalPTI | Jammu | Updated: 06-02-2021 19:47 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 19:47 IST
Two persons were arrested for allegedly misbehaving and assaulting doctors at Government Medical College (GMC) hospital here, police said on Saturday.
A complaint was lodged with the police by the principal of GMC on Friday that attendants of a patient, Junaid Ali of Gassi village in Reasi district, misbehaved and assaulted the doctors, a police spokesperson said.
He said a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Police Station Bakshi Nagar in this connection.
“Police arrested both the accused to maintain peace in the hospital. The doctors were assured of their safety and proper investigation in the case,” the spokesman said.
