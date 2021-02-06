Army, BSF retirees get rousing welcome in 2 MP villages

Two jawans from the Army and BSF were given rousing receptions in their native villages in Barwani and Neemuch districts in Madhya Pradesh after they returned following the completion of their stint in uniform.

People held the Tricolour, shouted slogans, women performed 'aarti', and some people linked palms on the ground to form a carpet for them to walk on.

On Friday, joyous scenes were witnessed in Barwani'sTheekri area when BSF personnel Nirbhay Singh Chouhan arrived home post voluntary retirement after 21 years of service.

As he got a ''carpet of palms'' to walk on, a proudChouhan said he had never imagined he would get such a welcome.

''I took voluntary retirement as I was not getting time for my family. My mother wanted me to serve the nation, which I did. Now I want to serve her. I feel so proud that I was a soldier,'' Chouhan, who lost his father at the age of one, said.

In Jeeran village in Neemuch district, such scenes were seen as Army soldier Vijay Bahadur Singh arrived postretirement after 17 years in uniform on Wednesday.

Here too people linked palms and those lined up on either side of street showered flowers as Singh's car passed on the way home.

Singh said he wished to impart training to youth to help them get selected in the military and other security force units.

Lal Singh, the retired Army man's father, thanked the villagers for the rousing welcome and wished that more youth from the region would don the uniform to serve the motherland.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)