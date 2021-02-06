Left Menu

Ravi Shankar Prasad donates Rs 11 lakh for Ram Temple

PTI | Patna | Updated: 06-02-2021 21:35 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 21:26 IST
Prasad handed over the cheque to Mohan Singh and Rajesh Pandey, representatives of Sri Rama Janmabhoomi TeerthKshetra trust. Image Credit: Twitter(@rsprasad)

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday contributed Rs 11 lakh for the construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya.

Prasad handed over the cheque to Mohan Singh and Rajesh Pandey, representatives of Sri Rama Janmabhoomi TeerthKshetra trust.

Singh, who is RSS regional general secretary (kshetrakaryawah) of Bihar and Jharkhand and Pandey, the prant PracharPramukh of South Bihar RSS, received the cheque at the organisation's state headquarters here.

Prasad, the union minister for law and justice, electronics and information technology and communications, said I am extremely happy that I am making an announcement of contributing Rs 11 lakh for the construction of a grand Ram temple at Ayodhya, Prasad said.

I was the lawyer for Ram Lalla in Allahabad HighCourt where we won (the case). It would be great if I had the opportunity to argue the case in Supreme Court but since I was the (union) law minister, I could not argue the case, Prasad said.

Its a matter of pride that I will be going out to collect donations for the purpose of constructing a grand Ram temple, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

