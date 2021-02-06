C'garh Cong passes resolution seeking Rahul as party president

C'garh Cong passes resolution seeking Rahul as party presidentPTI | Raipur | Updated: 06-02-2021 22:14 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 22:10 IST
The Chhattisgarh Pradesh CongressCommittee (CPCC) on Saturday passed a resolution seeking thatRahul Gandhi be made the party president again.
The resolution was passed unanimously in a meeting ofCPCC executive body and district presidents held at RajivBhawan, the party's state office, a release issued by CPCCspokesperson Vikas Tiwari said.
''The resolution to reelect Rahul Gandhi as presidentof Indian National Congress was proposed by Chief MinisterBhupesh Baghel. It was seconded by AICC state in charge P LPunia and CPCC president Mohan Markam,'' the release added.
It said all Congress members were with Gandhi and theparty would continue to grow stronger under him.
In August last year, Baghel had written a letter toGandhi urging him to return as the party chief.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
