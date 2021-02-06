Left Menu

C'garh Cong passes resolution seeking Rahul as party president

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 06-02-2021 22:14 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 22:10 IST
C'garh Cong passes resolution seeking Rahul as party president
The resolution was passed unanimously in a meeting ofCPCC executive body and district presidents held at RajivBhawan, the party's state office, a release issued by CPCCspokesperson Vikas Tiwari said. Image Credit: ANI

The Chhattisgarh Pradesh CongressCommittee (CPCC) on Saturday passed a resolution seeking thatRahul Gandhi be made the party president again.

The resolution was passed unanimously in a meeting ofCPCC executive body and district presidents held at RajivBhawan, the party's state office, a release issued by CPCCspokesperson Vikas Tiwari said.

''The resolution to reelect Rahul Gandhi as presidentof Indian National Congress was proposed by Chief MinisterBhupesh Baghel. It was seconded by AICC state in charge P LPunia and CPCC president Mohan Markam,'' the release added.

It said all Congress members were with Gandhi and theparty would continue to grow stronger under him.

In August last year, Baghel had written a letter toGandhi urging him to return as the party chief.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

WHO chief calls on drug firms to share vaccine-making capacity

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-France make explosive start to Six Nations with 50-10 win in Italy

France got their Six Nations title bid off to the perfect start as they scored seven tries in a crushing 50-10 bonus point victory over a youthful Italy side in the championship opener in Rome on Saturday. The visitors raced into a 21-point...

Centre urges states/UTs to exponentially increase pace of COVID-19 vaccination

While there are 12 StatesUTs that have achieved 60 per cent or more vaccination coverage of healthcare workers, the central government has advised them to improve the percentage coverage of vaccinated beneficiaries and directed that they mu...

Gold worth Rs 90 lakh snatched from jewellery shop staffer in Bihar

Gold worth Rs 90 lakhwas snatched from a jewellery shop staffer in BiharsBhagalpur district on Saturday, police said.Four unidentified persons riding on two motorcyclessnatched a bag containing 1.85 kg gold from the man when hewas going to ...

'Exercise caution' when commenting on farmers' protest: Sharad Pawar to Sachin Tendulkar

Days after Sachin Tendulkar made comments in the wake remarks of some celebrities on the protest by farmers, Nationalist Congress Party NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday asked the former Indian skipper Sachin Tendulkar to exercise caution ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021