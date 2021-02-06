Left Menu

LeM chief arrested in Jammu; major terror strike foiled: Police

The arrest of Hidayatullah Malik alias Hasnain, an A category terrorist from Shopian district, when he was in a private car was made by a joint team of Anantnag and Jammu police from Kunjwani area in the outskirts of Jammu city, a police spokesperson said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 06-02-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 22:10 IST
LeM chief arrested in Jammu; major terror strike foiled: Police

Jammu and Kashmir police on Saturday said it has foiled a major terror strike here with the timely arrest of a most wanted terrorist and self-styled commander of Lashkar-e-Mustafa, believed to be a frontal organization of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM). The arrest of Hidayatullah Malik alias Hasnain, an 'A' category terrorist from Shopian district, when he was in a private car was made by a joint team of Anantnag and Jammu police from Kunjwani area in the outskirts of Jammu city, a police spokesperson said. He said Malik was one of the 10 accused in a case related to detection of a powerful car bomb which was later destroyed on the spot to avert any major mishap in Pulwama district in May last year. His seven other associates were earlier arrested from different parts of south Kashmir over the past month. “In order to dismantle the structure of Lashkar-e-Mustafa, the efforts of Anantnag Police led to the arrest of its self styled chief. The first arrest in this chain was Ayaz Bhat of Anantnag from whom one pistol was recovered on January 18,” the spokesperson said.

On the disclosure of Bhat, two more terror associates -- Rayees Mir of Pampore and Shakir Itoo of Shopian -- were arrested and two grenades were recovered from their possession, the spokesperson said, adding four more terror associates hailing from Anantnag were arrested and two pistols, AK-47 rounds and hand grenades were recovered. During the further course of investigation, he said the arrested terrorist associates revealed that Malik was putting up in Bathindi area of Jammu and planning a major attack in Jammu. “Accordingly, a special team of Anantnag Police was constituted and deputed to Jammu to launch the operation. At about 3:30 pm, an operation was launched with the assistance of Jammu police at Kunjwani Jammu,” the spokesperson said. During the joint operation, he said the terrorist attacked the joint party and tried to escape from the spot but the team apprehended him tactfully from the crowded place.

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including two pistols and grenades have been recovered from his possession, the spokesperson said. Earlier, Senior Superintendent of Police, Jammu, Shridhar Patil said a private vehicle was intercepted by police at Kunjwani bypass on a specific information leading to the arrest of the wanted terrorist.

He said the terrorist attacked the police officer leading the party in an attempt to escape but was overpowered.

“He is being questioned,” the officer said, adding more details would be shared as the investigation progresses.

Officials said another person from Shopian, believed to be an associate of the arrested terrorist who reportedly travelled with him from Kashmir to Jammu, was arrested from Bathindi Saturday evening. Both of them were living at a rented accommodation in the area, the officials said, adding further details were awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

WHO chief calls on drug firms to share vaccine-making capacity

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-France make explosive start to Six Nations with 50-10 win in Italy

France got their Six Nations title bid off to the perfect start as they scored seven tries in a crushing 50-10 bonus point victory over a youthful Italy side in the championship opener in Rome on Saturday. The visitors raced into a 21-point...

Centre urges states/UTs to exponentially increase pace of COVID-19 vaccination

While there are 12 StatesUTs that have achieved 60 per cent or more vaccination coverage of healthcare workers, the central government has advised them to improve the percentage coverage of vaccinated beneficiaries and directed that they mu...

Gold worth Rs 90 lakh snatched from jewellery shop staffer in Bihar

Gold worth Rs 90 lakhwas snatched from a jewellery shop staffer in BiharsBhagalpur district on Saturday, police said.Four unidentified persons riding on two motorcyclessnatched a bag containing 1.85 kg gold from the man when hewas going to ...

'Exercise caution' when commenting on farmers' protest: Sharad Pawar to Sachin Tendulkar

Days after Sachin Tendulkar made comments in the wake remarks of some celebrities on the protest by farmers, Nationalist Congress Party NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday asked the former Indian skipper Sachin Tendulkar to exercise caution ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021