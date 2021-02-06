UP: Two men held for shooting dead monkeys

Two carpet exporters were arrested for allegedly shooting dead two monkeys in Fattupur under City Kotwali police station area here on Saturday, officials said.

An FIR in this connection was lodged by Forest Ranger Richesh Kumar Mishra.

On information that two monkeys have been shot dead in the premises of Eastern Carpets on Station Road, the firm's owner Buland Ansari and his brother Mohsin Ansari were arrested, Mishra said.

According to eyewitnesses, one monkey was shot dead on Friday late evening and the other on Saturday, Mishra said.

He added that some locals made a video of the incident and posted it on social media after which the police and the forest department team reached the spot.

Further action is being taken, Mishra added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)