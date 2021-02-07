Left Menu

Lanka to begin COVID-19 vaccination for general public next month

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 07-02-2021 16:23 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 15:57 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Sri Lankan health authorities say they will begin inoculating the general public against the COVID-19 from next month.

At present, the ministry is conducting a vaccination drive to inoculate more than 260,000 frontline health workers and selected military and police officers.

The vaccination began last week after neighbouring India donated 500,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZenica vaccine, which is the only vaccine approved by the regulatory body in Sri Lanka.

