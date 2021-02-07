Two held over alleged murder of elderly couple related to ex-MP CM: UP cops

With the arrest of two men, the Uttar Pradesh Police Sunday claimed to have cracked within 72 hours the murder case of an elderly couple related to former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath in Greater Noida.

Four people, all in their 20s, were allegedly involved in the killing of Narendra Nath, around 70, and his wife Suman, around 65, whose bodies were found at their home on Friday morning after a house party, according to officials.

While one of the accused was arrested from the house of the key suspect here, the other was nabbed following a gunfight with the police near Chuhadpur village underpass in Greater Noida in the evening, they said.

''Two of the accused have been arrested while two others, who have also been identified, are absconding,'' a senior Greater Noida police official said.

Those held have been identified as Dev Sharma and Bishan Singh Bhadauriya, both natives of Madhya Pradesh, while those at large are Rohit Balmiki and Subhash Ahirwar, both from Uttar Pradesh, the official said.

According to the police, Nath had loaned around Rs two lakh on interest to Rohit, who did not intend to pay back and, hence, allegedly hatched a plan to eliminate the elderly couple with the help of his friends.

Rohit had also kept his motorcycle at Nath's home in Sector Alpha 1 as collateral against the loan, the police said in a statement.

While Nath was strangled to death and his body found in the basement, his wife was shot dead and her body left in an upper floor of the multi-storey house, the police said.

The accused had also decamped some cash, documents and valuables, including jewellery, from the house after they reached there on Thursday night and partied there along with Nath, the police added.

Liquor bottles, glasses, snacks like chow mein and momos were found from the house the next morning when police teams had reached the site. Nath's family members had raised doubt over people whom he had loaned money over the killings, according to the officials.

An FIR was lodged at the local Sector Beta 2 police station and an investigation started. The family of the victim had informed police about getting to know from Nath how Rohit had taken money from him but was now troubling him, the police said.

The police rounded up local contacts of Rohit and his call records showed he was in contact with two people from Madhya Pradesh – Sharma and Bhaduariya. The police found out that before the alleged murder these two persons had come to Greater Noida and were staying at a guest house. The police also found out that after killing the duo, the accused had booked an Ola cab and fled to Madhya Pradesh, who were being tracked using surveillance of their mobile phones.

In the meantime, the police tracked the cab driver who gave them inputs and took them to the guest house where CCTV footage showed the four accused, and the driver also confirmed their identities. The Greater Noida police had formed multiple teams and one of these left for Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh where they were hiding but got a whiff of the impending action and the accused then immediately returned to Greater Noida.

On Sunday, Sharma was held from key accused Rohit's house following a tip-off while other three accused were intercepted near Chuhadpur underpass, the police said.

Bhadauriya was held after he suffered bullet injury in the gunfight while the other two managed to escape from the spot and a search operation was launched to arrest them, the police added.

The police claimed the accused have confessed to taking Rs 30,000 cash from the house besides some jewellery and ATM cards. The accused had also taken the mobile phones of the victims but dumped them somewhere after breaking them, and also threw away the ATM cards after breaking them because they did not have the pin numbers, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)