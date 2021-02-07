Uttar Pradesh jail inmate dies by suicide

A 40-year-old jail inmate ended his life here on Sunday by hanging himself using a piece of cloth, police said. Circle Officer Arun Kumar Singh said that Joginder was lodged at the temporary jail in Sarangpur after being booked under the Gangsters Act. He hanged himself using a 'gamchaa', the officer said, adding the body has been sent for post-mortem examination. The police did not immediately say why Joginder killed himself.

