Slain Indigo airlines manager s family meets CM; demands justice for Rupesh

The slain Indigo airlines stationmanager Rupesh Kumar Singhs family members on Sunday metBihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and sought justice for thedeceased, asserting it was difficult to digest polices roadrage theory in the murder case.

The slain managers wife Nitu Singh, deceased children andhis elder brother met the CM at his 1, Aney Marg bungalow.

Director General of Police (DGP) S K Singhal, Patna SeniorSuperintendent of Police (SSP) Upendra Sharma and otherofficials were also present during CMs meeting with thedeceased kins.

After meeting the CM, Rupesh Singhs elder brotherNandeshwar Singh said ''we met the CM and sought justice forRupesh. We told him that the accused be given harshestpunishment, if possible the capital punishment by conductingspeedy trial in the case. The CM assured us justice.'' Disputing the Patna polices road rage theory, Singh said''it is difficult to digest that a man will be killed over sucha trivial issue, there must be something big behind themurder''.

The young airlines official was shot dead near gate ofhis residence here on January 12.

Bullets were pumped into the deceased while he was waitingfor the gates of his apartment to open upon his return fromoffice after the days work.

Patna police had on February 3 arrested one personidentified as Rituraj in connection with the murder case overroad rage while it is looking for three of his accomplices whoaccompanied him on two motorcycles.

A delegation of political leaders, cutting across partyaffiliations, had on February 4 met Bihar Governor PhaguChauhan and submitted a memorandum demanding a CBI inquiryinto the murder of an airlines official whose alleged killerthe police claimed to have nabbed on the previous day.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, hasquestioned the governments intention on not ordering a CBIinquiry when both parties- accused and victim- are demandingfor probe by the premier investigating agency.

''What is he (CM) waiting for. Is he waiting for theevidences to be destroyed completely'', the RJD leader asked.

Chief Minister should relinquish the home department withimmediate effect as ''he is tired and has become a burden onthe state. He is not able to control things now''.

Nitish Kumar and his police have lost both credibility andbalance, the RJD leader quipped.

He also posted a video clip of the wife of Rituraj, theaccused, on his twitter handle which has made startlingrevelations as how police obtained confessional statement ofher husband.

''If anyones wife is disrobed in front of the man, thenhe will be forced to admit that he has done it (the murder).

Her husband has been asked (by the police) to say that he hasdone it, the accused wife said while weeping inconsolably.

''When my husband confessed the crime, only then police setme free after two days and two nights,'' she said alleging thather clothes were taken off during the torture.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)