UP: 25-year-old technician electrocuted, 3 workers injured

UP: 25-year-old technician electrocuted, 3 workers injuredPTI | Jalaun(Up) | Updated: 08-02-2021 00:28 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 00:28 IST
A young technician got electrocuted, while three labourers were seriously injured at an under-construction car showroom in Jalaun district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Sunday.
SHO of Orai police station Sudhakar Mishra said the incident happened on Saturday around 7 pm in Indiranagar colony when technician Sachin Kumar (25) came in contact with a high-tension electricity wire.
The injured are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the district while the bodies have been sent for a post-mortem, the SHO said.
