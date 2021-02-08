Left Menu

11 Rafale aircraft in India, entire batch expected by April 2022: Defence Minister

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that 11 Rafale aircraft have arrived in India while the entire batch of aircraft will come by April 2022 in the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2021 11:11 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 11:10 IST
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Image Credit: ANI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that 11 Rafale aircraft have arrived in India while the entire batch of aircraft will come by April 2022 in the country. "11 Rafale aircraft have arrived in India. By this March, India will have 17 Rafale aircraft. By April 2022, all Rafale aircraft (the entire batch) will come to India," said Singh while responding to a question posed by Bharatiya Janata Party MP Mahesh Poddar in the Rajya Sabha.

Poddar had asked the Defence Minister about how many Rafaels have come to India, how many are supposed to come, and till when they will be battle-ready. The minister also responded to a question raised by All India Trinamool Congress MP Dr. Santanu Sen on "any probability of privatization of few aspects of the Defence in coming days?"

Responding to his query, Singh said "We are emphasizing indigenization and have chosen 101 items that won't be imported from other nations but will be manufactured in India by Indians."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

