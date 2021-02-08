Left Menu

U.N. experts alarmed by Thailand's rise in royal insult cases

Monday's statement singled out the case of Anchan Preelert, a 65-year-old woman sentenced to 43 years in prison in January in what lawyers said was the harshest punishment yet for royal insult. The military-backed government briefly stopped using the lese majeste law in 2018, but police started to invoke it again late last year after young protesters began openly criticising the monarchy.

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 08-02-2021 16:52 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 16:52 IST
U.N. experts alarmed by Thailand's rise in royal insult cases

United Nations human rights experts on Monday spoke out against Thailand's increasing use of a law forbidding criticism of its royal family, singling out a 43-year sentence for an elderly woman convicted under the law. The condemnation comes after dozens of police cases have been filed against leaders of youth-led demonstrations that have broken taboos by openly criticising the Thai king, risking prosecution under a strict law known as lese majeste that is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

Since November, at least 40 youth activists have been charged under the law, according to records compiled by the Thai Lawyers for Human Rights. All of the legal cases are pending. "We are profoundly disturbed by the reported rise in the number of lese majeste prosecutions since late 2020 and the harsher prison sentences," a group of seven U.N. special rapporteurs and members of a working committee on arbitrary detention said in a statement on Monday.

The U.N. human rights office in December called on Thailand to amend the law. Monday's statement singled out the case of Anchan Preelert, a 65-year-old woman sentenced to 43 years in prison in January in what lawyers said was the harshest punishment yet for royal insult.

The military-backed government briefly stopped using the lese majeste law in 2018, but police started to invoke it again late last year after young protesters began openly criticising the monarchy. Thailand is officially a constitutional monarchy, but the king is revered by the predominantly Buddhist country's conservative establishment. Until recently, open criticism was extremely rare. (Writing by Kay Johnson; Editing by Martin Petty)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'People die at home': Tigray medical services struggle after turmoil of war

A diabetic mother died as her daughter searched the capital of Ethiopias northern Tigray region for insulin. Women gave birth unattended in the dark because their hospital had no electricity or staff at night. Accounts from residents, medic...

Child trafficking victims testify by video to quicken trials in India

By Anuradha Nagaraj CHENNAI, India, Feb 8 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Two child trafficking victims gave evidence via video conferencing for the first time on Monday as part of an Indian judicial push to speed up slavery trials and clear a...

FICCI's contribution invaluable in evangelising sports amongst corporate community: Sanjog Gupta

Sanjog Gupta, Head - Sports, Star India said that the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry FICCI has contributed heavily in evangelising sports amongst the corporate community. Indias largest and oldest apex business organ...

Titan Strengthens Presence in the 'Wearables' Segment Launches 'TraQ'

Introduces the first ever performance gear brand, designed and developed by Titan in IndiaBangalore, Karnataka, India NewsVoirIndias largest watchmaker Titan expands its portfolio within the wearable category with the launch of its new smar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021