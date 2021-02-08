Man held for sexually abusing 10-yr-old girl in Kolkata

A 40-year-old man was arrestedhere on the charge of sexually abusing a minor girl in thecity's Purba Putiary area, a police officer said on Monday.

The incident comes close on the heels of another caseof abuse and murder of a nine-year-old girl in the city'sJorabagan area, which is currently under investigation.

The 10-year-old girl had gone out with her family onSunday evening to watch a sporting event at a field nearby,where the man allegedly abused her, the officer said.

She narrated her ordeal to her parents on returninghome, he said.

Locals, after getting to know her plight, barged intothe house of the accused, who lived nearby, and thrashed him.

A team of officers from Regent Park Police Stationreached the area shortly after, and arrested the accused, theofficer said, adding that more details would be available inthe case after a thorough probe.

