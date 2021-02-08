Maha DGP visits MBVV police commissionerate, assures all help

Maharashtra Director General ofPolice Hemant Nagrale on Monday visited the Mira BhayanderVasai Virar commissionerate, which was set up in October lastyear, and assured all help in terms of manpower, funds,equipment.

Officials said the DGP and MBVV police commissionerSadanand Date discussed requirements of the commissionerate.

Nagrale inaugurated MBVV police's control room,website and conference hall during the visit, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)