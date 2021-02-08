Left Menu

Maha DGP visits MBVV police commissionerate, assures all help

PTI | Thane | Updated: 08-02-2021 19:09 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 19:09 IST
Maha DGP visits MBVV police commissionerate, assures all help

Maharashtra Director General ofPolice Hemant Nagrale on Monday visited the Mira BhayanderVasai Virar commissionerate, which was set up in October lastyear, and assured all help in terms of manpower, funds,equipment.

Officials said the DGP and MBVV police commissionerSadanand Date discussed requirements of the commissionerate.

Nagrale inaugurated MBVV police's control room,website and conference hall during the visit, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Arun Bhardwaj becomes first Indian Ultra-Marathon Runner to complete Mumbai-Nashik-Pune-Mumbai run

Arun Kumar Bhardwaj, the only Indian winner of the international multi-day race, added another feather to his cap as he successfully completed his Mumbai-Nashik-Pune-Mumbai run recently. The 560 km non-stop run across three major cities of ...

UK, EU need a reset after threat to N.Ireland trade, says UK's Gove

Britain and the European Union need a reset after a threat by the bloc to bypass safeguards to ensure no return to a hard border between the British province of Northern Ireland and Ireland eroded trust, minister Michael Gove said on Monday...

COVID-19: 11 more deaths, 192 new cases in Punjab

Eleven more COVID-19 fatalities took the toll to 5,653 in Punjab while 192 fresh coronavirus cases pushed the infection count to 1,74,838 in the state on Monday, according to a medical bulletin.There are 2,112 active coronavirus cases in th...

Balck Money: I-T deptt issues notices in 475 cases for undisclosed assets of Rs 14,300 cr

The tax department has issued notices in 475 cases involving undisclosed foreign assets and income of over Rs 14,300 crore under the foreign black money act, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur said on Monday.Besides, undisclosed in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021