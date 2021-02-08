278 BSF jawans vaccinated against COVID-19 in Gurugram

As many as 278 Border Security Force (BSF) personnel on Monday were administered COVID-19 vaccine jabs at 95 BN BSF Campus in Gurugram's Bhondsi. "278 BSF personnel were administered COVID-19 Vaccine during this drive. The remaining personnel are due to be vaccinated during the next 2 days of the drive," read an official statement by PRO BSF.

As of February 8, 2021, till 6 pm, a total of 60,35,660 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in the country, out of which 54,12,270 are healthcare workers. So far, 6,23,390 frontline workers have been vaccinated since February 2. Today, vaccination sessions were organised in 35 states and Union Territories and 2,23,298 people have been vaccinated till 6 pm. (ANI)

