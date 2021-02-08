Trump lawyers argue Trump not responsible for storming of Capitol

Trump lawyers argue Trump not responsible for storming of CapitolReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-02-2021 21:50 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 21:49 IST
Supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 to prevent the certification of President Joe Biden's victory did so of their own accord, Trump's lawyers argued in a brief filed on Monday ahead of his impeachment trial.
A speech made by Trump in the hours before the riot "was not an act encouraging an organized movement to overthrow the United States government," his lawyers said.
