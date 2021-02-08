Left Menu

India, UK discuss ways to promote trade, investments

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2021 22:07 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 22:07 IST
India, UK discuss ways to promote trade, investments

India and the UK have held discussions on promoting bilateral trade and investments between the two countries, an official statement said on Monday.

The talks were held between Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and UK Secretary of State for International Trade Elizabeth Truss MP on February 6.

Both the ministers agreed to deepen trade cooperation between the two countries through an Enhanced Trade Partnership (ETP).

''They also reviewed progress in removing market access barriers on both sides and ongoing cooperation in response to COVID-19,'' the commerce ministry said.

It added that the two sides reviewed the ongoing engagements between the two sides for an ETP to develop a road map that would lead to a potential comprehensive FTA (free-trade agreement), including considerations on an interim pact on a preferential basis.

''In a significant step forward, the ministers agreed that this partnership would formally be launched during the visit of UK Prime Minister to India, later this year,'' it said.

The two countries also expressed commitment to relaunch the UK-India CEO Forum and agreed on the Forum's meeting at the earliest.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had postponed a planned visit to New Delhi as the chief guest for Republic Day last month due to the COVID-19 pandemic crisis domestically. He has said that he intends to make a visit to India ahead of the G7 Summit, presided over by the UK in June.

It is expected that an ETP would pave the way for a full-fledged free-trade agreement (FTA) over time.

A joint statement notes that discussions were carried out on the ''entire range'' of bilateral trade and economic relations in a spirit of mutual understanding of each other's priorities and trade sensitivities.

''The ministers agreed to further accelerate the process towards the launch of the ETP, and committed to interact on a regular basis, while identifying quick and concrete bilateral deliverables that could cement the ETP and immediately benefit the people of both countries,'' the statement said.

In relation to the pandemic response, the ministers welcomed the strong bilateral health cooperation between India and the UK, including on vaccines, which is said to be enabling both countries to act as a ''global force for good'' during these challenging times.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fauci says vaccinate quickly to fight COVID-19 variants

The best defense against emerging variant strains of COVID-19 is getting as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible, top U.S. infectious disease doctor Anthony Fauci said on Monday. He told a media briefing that while it was reasonabl...

Pak police kill 1, arrest 5 terrorists in Karachi

Pakistani police have killed one and arrested five suspected terrorists who were planning a major terror attack in Karachi after carrying out a raid in the metropolitan city.The Counter-Terrorism Department CTD of the Sindh Police killed an...

China's Luckin Coffee files for bankruptcy in US, months after Nasdaq delisting over 'fraudulently' inflating sales

Months after being delisted from Nasdaq for inflating sales fraudulently, China-based Luckin Coffee has filed for bankruptcy in the United States after the company admitted that sales worth millions of dollars had been fabricated. CNN repor...

lèse-majesté laws have no place in Thailand, UN experts say

UN human rights experts today expressed grave concerns over Thailands increasingly severe use of lse-majest laws to curtail criticism of the monarchy and said they were alarmed that a woman had been sentenced to over 43 years in prison for ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021