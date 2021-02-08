Left Menu

Pakistan Army rejects rumour of 'backdoor contacts' with Opposition parties

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 08-02-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 22:31 IST
Pakistan's powerful army on Monday rejected ''rumours'' that it was in contact with the opposition alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), through ''backdoor'' channels and said that the institution should not be dragged into politics.

The PDM – an alliance of 11 opposition parties – has held massive rallies in major cities to seek ''puppet'' Prime Minister Imran Khan's ouster and press the military to stop interfering in politics.

''There are no backdoor contacts with PDM and those spreading such rumours should also provide proofs,'' Major General Babar Iftikhar, the army spokesperson, was quoted as saying by the Dunya News TV.

''It's inappropriate to comment on political matters and linking it to the army without any evidence or research. All such hearsay must come to an end now,'' he said.

''I would again request please don't drag the institution into this dialogue,'' he added.

He said the army has the biggest responsibility of security and safeguarding the country and is busy in dispensing its duties.

Opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo Nawaz Sharif has repeatedly blamed Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and spy agency ISI chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed for Pakistan's current situation.

The Army, which has ruled Pakistan for more than half of its 70 plus years of existence, has hitherto wielded considerable power in the matters of security and foreign policy. However, the military has denied meddling in the country’s politics. Khan also denies that the army helped him win the election in 2018.

