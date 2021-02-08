Left Menu

EU finalises second deal with Pfizer for 300 mln vaccine doses

The European Union has finalised a deal with Pfizer and BioNTech for the supply of an additional 300 million doses of their COVID-19 vaccine, a European Commission spokesman told Reuters on Monday.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 08-02-2021 23:14 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 23:14 IST
EU finalises second deal with Pfizer for 300 mln vaccine doses

The European Union has finalised a deal with Pfizer and BioNTech for the supply of an additional 300 million doses of their COVID-19 vaccine, a European Commission spokesman told Reuters on Monday. The EU secured 300 million Pfizer doses in November last year and announced a preliminary deal for 300 million more shots on Jan. 8, subject to talks about the terms of the new contract.

"The Commission has adopted the new contract today," the spokesman said. An official involved in talks with Pfizer said that under the new deal, EU states have already placed orders for 200 million doses to be delivered this year while talks about the timeline for the other 100 million shots were still underway.

"Discussions with the European Commission are ongoing," a spokesman for Pfizer told Reuters on Monday. A spokesman for BioNTech declined to comment. The EU's executive has been heavily criticised over the last few weeks after vaccines suppliers, including Pfizer, announced delays in deliveries for the first three months of the year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Constable rescues elderly couple after building blaze

Prompt action of a constable saved the lives of a lives of a senior-citizen couple who got trapped on the terrace of a building in south Delhi that caught fire, police said on Monday.The fire had broke out on the first floor of the building...

Bengal will be future global investment destination, says Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced a slew of infrastructure development projects and said the state will move forward and the world will come here. Inaugurating a programme of state youth and sports department, s...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks hit records again; bitcoin surges after Tesla move

A gauge of global stock markets hit another all-time high on Monday as optimism grew that U.S. lawmakers will soon pass a COVID-19 aid package, and bitcoin surged to a record high after Tesla revealed it had purchased 1.5 billion of the cry...

Florida man sentenced in Giuliani-related fraud case - (A)

A Florida businessman whose fraud-busting business was exposed as a fraud itself was sentenced Monday to a year and a day in prison in a case in which prosecutors said Rudy Giuliani was hired as a consultant to attract investors.David Corre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021