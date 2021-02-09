Left Menu

Debate on Motion of Thanks: LS proceedings extended till midnight on Monday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2021 00:20 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 00:20 IST
Debate on Motion of Thanks: LS proceedings extended till midnight on Monday

Lok Sabha proceedings were extended till midnight to accommodate the long list of speakers participating in the Motion of Thanks to the President's address.

Lok Sabha meets between 4 PM and 9 PM.

Meenakshi Lekhi, who was presiding over the proceedings, said there is a long list of speakers participating in the debate and extended the time till midnight after taking the sense of the House.

After several days of impasse over the three new agri laws, the House resumed the debate on the Motion of Thanks on Monday evening.

The time allocated for the debate is 15 hours and it would continue on Tuesday.

Just before the House was to adjourn Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi proposed that the Question Hour for Tuesday and Wednesday be done away with to accommodate speakers. Speaker Om Birla took the sense of the House and approved the proposal.

In Lok Sabha, 4pm-5pm is reserved for Question Hour.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

HAL signs agreement with Israel's Elbit systems for DOHS supply

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. may weigh baby steps to revive Iran nuclear deal

The United States is weighing a wide array of ideas on how to revive the Iranian nuclear deal, including an option where both sides would take small steps short of full compliance to buy time, said three sources familiar with the matter.Suc...

South Africa to start COVID-19 vaccinations with J&J doses

South Africa will start its immunisation campaign with Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine after data showed AstraZenecas shot offered minimal protection against mild-to-moderate illness from the dominant local virus variant.The country, whi...

‘Unknown number’ of foreign nationals have died in squalid Syrian camps, say rights experts

Citing concerns for the wives and children of extremists who have been detained in these squalid camps in northeast Syria, 57 unnamed countries have been urged to repatriate their nationals immediately.UN experts urge 57 States whose nati...

Guterres welcomes US decision to re-engage with the Human Rights Council

The Biden administration has recommitted the United States to a foreign policy centered on democracy, human rights, and equality, said Secretary of State, Antony Blinken in a statement on Monday. The Human Rights Council reviews the human...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021