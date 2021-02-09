U.S. supports Myanmar people's right to assemble, concerned about restrictions -State Dept spokesman

U.S. supports Myanmar people's right to assemble, concerned about restrictions -State Dept spokesmanReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-02-2021 01:28 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 01:28 IST
The United States stands with the people of Myanmar and supports their right to assemble peacefully, amid mass demonstrations against a military coup in the country on Feb. 1, U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Monday.
The United States is concerned about an order by Myanmar's military rulers restricting public gatherings and was "moving quickly" to form its response to the military takeover, Price said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
