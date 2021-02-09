Left Menu

Accomplice of pro-Khalistan terrorists arrested in UP

Both of them are accused of carrying out anti-national activities in Punjab and trying to promote terror and harm peace and religious tolerance, police said.According to the police, Paramjit and Maltani were allegedly preparing Jagdev Singh to carry out anti-national activities and with the money provided by them, he along with his partner Jagroop Singh bought guns and cartridges from Madhya Pradesh.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 09-02-2021 10:14 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 09:54 IST
Accomplice of pro-Khalistan terrorists arrested in UP
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A joint team of Punjab and UP police have arrested an accomplice of pro-Khalistan terrorists here, police said on Tuesday.

Jagdev Singh alias Jagga was arrested from Vikas Nagar area of the city on Monday, they said.

The accused is linked to pro-Khalistan terrorists Paramjit Singh Pammah and Maltani Singh, they said, adding, Paramjit is currently in the UK while Malatani is in Germany. Both of them are accused of carrying out anti-national activities in Punjab and trying to promote terror and harm peace and religious tolerance, police said.

According to the police, Paramjit and Maltani were allegedly preparing Jagdev Singh to carry out anti-national activities and with the money provided by them, he along with his partner Jagroop Singh bought guns and cartridges from Madhya Pradesh. Punjab Police had arrested Jagroop on Sunday.

Jagdev, who hails from Ferozepur district of Punjab, was arrested earlier in 2019 and 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

HAL signs agreement with Israel's Elbit systems for DOHS supply

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Thailand reports 189 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Thailand on Tuesday reported 189 new coronavirus cases, taking total infections to 23,746.No new deaths were reported, with total fatalities remaining at 79, the countrys COVID-19 taskforce said at a briefing.Also Read Thailand confirms 819...

Nagara Sankeerthane" by RLSM Mysuru students goes viral on social media

Nagara Sankeerthane presented by the students of Raghu Leela School of Music RLSM of Mysuru on Sunday at the Sri Seetha Rama temple in Ashwathapura of the Dakshina Kannada district has gone viral on social media. A short eight-minute video ...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Australia has fewer than 50 active cases of COVID-19, official data released on Tuesday showed, the lowest number in nearly two months.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS Eikon users, see COVID-19 MacroVitals httpsapac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.comcmsnavi...

Six killed, 11 injured in crash on highway in UP

Six people were killed and 11 others injured in a two-vehicle crash on the Varanasi-Jaunpur highway in Jalalpur area of Uttar Pradeshs Jaunpur district on Tuesday, police said.All the 17 people were travelling in a jeep after attending a cr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021