Man accused under UAPA nabbed from Maharashtra by Punjab cops

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 09-02-2021 11:37 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 11:32 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A man accused in a case ofunlawful activities has been arrested from Nanded inMaharashtra by Punjab police with the help of their localcounterparts, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Gurpinder Singh (agedaround 40), a native of Punjab's Muktsar district, was accusedunder provisions of the stringent Unlawful Activities(Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Nanded police official told PTI.

The police did not divulge any other details of thecase.

The accused had fled from Amritsar and was working inNanded since some time, the official said.

The Punjab police with the help of their counterpartsin Nanded caught the accused on Sunday, he said.

On Monday, he was produced before a Nanded court whichhanded him over to the Punjab police, he said.

No prohibited material was seized from him, he added.

