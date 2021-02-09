8 held for disrupting wedding procession of Dalit groom in MP

8 held for disrupting wedding procession of Dalit groom in MPPTI | Mandsaur | Updated: 09-02-2021 14:44 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 14:21 IST
Police have arrested eightpeople for allegedly disrupting the wedding procession of aDalit groom in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district, an officialsaid on Tuesday.
The incident took place on Sunday in Guradia village,located about 90 km from here, following which the marriageprocession was taken out under police security, he said The groom belongs to a Scheduled Caste.
While the procession was heading towards the venue ofthe marriage ceremony, some people allegedly stopped it mid-way, the police official said quoting a complaint filed by thegroom's family.
After getting information, the police reached thespot.
Later, the marriage procession was taken out under thepolice cover, the official said.
Based on the complaint, eight persons were arrested onMonday and booked under provisions of the Indian Penal Codeand the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention ofAtrocities) Act, Superintendent of Police Siddartha Chaudharysaid.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
NSUI holds tractor rally in Amritsar in support of protesting farmers
US: Dev Jagadesan acting head of International Development Finance Corporation
PM to interact with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardees today
Patients with inactive cancer at high risk of severe COVID-19 illness: Study
Groping child without skin to skin contact does not constitute sexual assault under POCSO: Bombay HC