8 held for disrupting wedding procession of Dalit groom in MP

Police have arrested eightpeople for allegedly disrupting the wedding procession of aDalit groom in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district, an officialsaid on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Sunday in Guradia village,located about 90 km from here, following which the marriageprocession was taken out under police security, he said The groom belongs to a Scheduled Caste.

While the procession was heading towards the venue ofthe marriage ceremony, some people allegedly stopped it mid-way, the police official said quoting a complaint filed by thegroom's family.

After getting information, the police reached thespot.

Later, the marriage procession was taken out under thepolice cover, the official said.

Based on the complaint, eight persons were arrested onMonday and booked under provisions of the Indian Penal Codeand the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention ofAtrocities) Act, Superintendent of Police Siddartha Chaudharysaid.

