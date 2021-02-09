Left Menu

DRI arrests 3 for dealing in drugs in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Tuesday arrested three people under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for illegal NRx drugs diversion and dealings.

Visual of drugs seized by DRI (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Tuesday arrested three people under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for illegal NRx drugs diversion and dealings. "In a week-long operation conducted by DRI in Indore, Shivpuri and Gwalior of Madhya Pradesh and Jhansi of Uttar Pradesh, DRI successfully busted an entire network involved in illegal diversion and supply of Neuro-Psychotropic drugs i.e. Alprazolam tablets and Codeine Phosphate syrups, which were being diverted for illicit sale for drug abuse," stated the press release by DRI's Indore zone unit.

The operation started after receiving specific intelligence input about the delivery of these prescription drugs in commercial quantity in Indore from Shivpuri / Jhansi. The first consignment was recovered on February 5 in Indore. Thereafter, a Pichhore (Shivpuri) based supplier was also apprehended with contraband. He revealed the details of a pharmacist based in Jhansi, who was their main source of supplying these prescription drugs to the grey market. A trap was laid and he was also nabbed by DRI with contraband.

In this NRx operation, a total of three persons have been arrested so far from different places of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh and 78,000 (8.58 kgs) tablets of Alprazolam and 528 bottles (68.64 kgs) of Codeine Phosphate Cough syrup have been seized under the NDPS act. As per NDPS provisions, Alprazolam commercial quantity is 100 grams and Codeine phosphate commercial quantity is 1000 grams.

"The offence of illegal diversion and supply of Neuro-psychotropic drugs under NDPS Act is punishable under sections 8(c), 21(c), 27(a) and 29 of the NDPS Act, with minimum 10 years of imprisonment with fine," stated the release. Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

