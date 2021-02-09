Left Menu

Myanmar Press Council condemns scrutinising of scribes reporting on protests in country

09-02-2021
The Myanmar Press Council has strongly condemned the acts of scrutinising and threatening journalists reporting the ongoing protests in the country.

The World Associations of Press Councils (WAPC) has expressed solidarity with the Myanmar Press Council (MPC).

The WAPC supported the stand of the MPC and said, ''As the World Associations of Press Councils, we are worried about press freedoms in Myanmar and we express our solidarity with the Myanmar Press Council.'' The council's statement, provided by the WAPC, said that it regards any activity such as threatening, disturbing, and blocking to gather information, publish and broadcast news, as disrespectful to the United Nations Declaration of Human Rights, the Constitution of Myanmar 2008, and the News Media Law.

''The Myanmar Press Council is informed that the security forces scrutinize, interrogate and warn some journalists directly or indirectly while covering the current issues happening in Myanmar. In addition, some media houses are blocked from publishing and broadcasting,'' the statement said.

The MPC strongly condemned such activities and urged authorities to take accountability and resolve the situation, it said on February 6.

Myanmar's military last week took control of the country for one year and detained top political figures, including de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

