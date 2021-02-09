Sunny Leone moves Kerala HC seeking anticipatory bail

Bollywood actor Sunny Leone on Tuesdaymoved the Kerala High court seeking anticipatory bail in acheating complaint filed by an event management firm whichalleged she had failed to appear for theirValentine Day eventhere in 2019 after accepting payment of around Rs 29 lakh.

The petition is likely to come up on Wednesday.

The petitioners-- Leone alias Karenjt Kaur Vohra alongwith her husband Daniel Weber, and another person-- submittedthey were innocent, ready to cooperate with the investigationand no manner of criminality can be attributed against them.

It was also submitted that''if arrested and remanded,it will cause irreparableloss and injury'' to them.

Leone, who was questioned by Kochi crime branchofficials on February 3 at Thiruvananthapuram, said it wasonly then she realised that an FIR had been registered againstthem undervarious sections of IPC including 406 (criminalbreach of trust) and 420 (cheating).

They submitted they have fully cooperated with theofficers and apprised them of the facts and circumstances,handed over documents substantiatingthe transactions thattranspired between them and the complainant.

It was also submitted that the complainant, Shiyas,had demanded Rs two crore as compensation from them, tried to''exploit and cheat the petitioners by compelling them toparticipatein shows prepared by him without paying the agreedconsideration''.

While the event management organisers maintained thatthe former 'Big Boss' contestant had not turned up for theirfunction, Leone said she had come twice and the event was notheld.

Though the function had to be postponed severaltimes, it was finally scheduled to be held at AdluxInternational Convention Centre at Angamally near Kochi.

The'Ragini MMS 2' star reportedly stated that theprogramme had been rescheduled several times by the organisersand it was not due to her inconvenience and a balance amountof Rs 12 lakh was still due to her.

