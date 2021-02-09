6,76,074 Indians gave up Indian citizenship from 2015 to 2019, says Home Ministry
As many as 6,76,074 Indians gave up their Indian citizenship in five years from 2015 to 2019, according to the central government.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2021 19:58 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 19:58 IST
As many as 6,76,074 Indians gave up their Indian citizenship in five years from 2015 to 2019, according to the central government. The number of people giving up their Indian citizenship in five successive years from 2015 to 2019 are 1,41,656; 1,44942; 1,27,905; 1,25,130; and 1,36,441 respectively.
The Ministry of Home Affairs in the Lok Sabha gave this information in a written reply to questions put forth by Congress Lok Sabha MP from Sivaganga, Karti Chidambaram. A total of 1,24,99,395 Indian nationals are residing in foreign countries, said the ministry.
The written reply also said that the government is not considering any proposal for dual citizenship. The ministry, on the question of the number of people seeking Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cards, revealed that a total of 1,91,609 foreigners registered as OCI cardholders in 2020. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Biden Administration appoints Indian-Americans to key posts in Energy Dept
I-League: Sajad Hussain header hands Indian Arrows first points of season
Five people, unborn child killed in mass shooting in Indianapolis
Minor face-off with Chinese troops in Sikkim, resolved by local commanders: Indian Army
Experienced Argentina 'B' beat Indian women's hockey team 3-2