CPI(M) women's wing workers clash with police in Kolkata

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-02-2021 20:18 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 20:18 IST
Activists of the women's wing ofthe CPI(M) on Tuesday clashed with the police during theorganisations march to the headquarters of the KolkataMunicipal Corporation (KMC) to press for their demandsincluding jobs and security for women.

The clash ensued when All India Democratic WomenAssociation (AIDWA) workers tried to break the barricades infront of the KMC headquarters and the police resisted theirattempt.

Several AIDWA activists were taken into custody.

Senior CPI(M) leader Md Salim condemned the manner inwhich the police used force against the Left workers.

