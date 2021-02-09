Left Menu

NCW holds first ever 'Mahila Jan Sunwai' in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 09-02-2021 20:19 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 20:19 IST
NCW holds first ever 'Mahila Jan Sunwai' in Jammu

The National Commission for Women on Tuesday held the first ever 'Mahila Jan Sunwai' here in Jammu and Kashmir and disposed of seven cases, an official spokesman said.

Commission chairperson Rekha Sharma, who is on a week-long visit to Jammu and Kashmir, said such initiatives facilitate effective disposal of complaints received by the National Commission for Women (NCW).

These initiatives also help in collecting first hand information about the problems being faced by women in various parts of the country, said Sharma, who arrived here on Monday.

Held in collaboration with the Social Welfare Department (SWD) of Jammu and Kashmir, the programme was attended by complainants of 40 cases, the spokesman said.

He said the NCW chairperson disposed of seven cases on the spot among the 20 cases taken up by the commission during the programme.

The spokesman said the initiative was launched with an aim to empower women and bring gender sensitiveness by especially reaching out to women who have been victims of domestic violence.

Sharma arrived here on Monday to inquire about issues being faced by women of the union territory, especially regarding domestic and family violence.

She also met Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday evening and discussed various social welfare programmes for women, besides the functioning of 'One Stop Centres' for women in the Union Territory and coordination of police for providing special help to women.

Sinha observed that the government is committed to empowering women by ensuring safety, equal opportunities and participation in all spheres of life, the spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

