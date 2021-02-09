UP MLA son's property attached in property case

Properties of an Uttar Pradesh legislator's son were attached on Tuesday on the orders of a local court, police said.

Krishna Mohan Tiwari, a relative of Nishad party MLA Vijay Mishra, had registered a case on August 4 last year for allegedly encroaching upon his property grabbing and gaining control over his firm against the legislator, his wife Ram Lali Mishra (an MLC) and son Vishnu Mishra, Superintendent of Police Ram Badan Singh said.

Huge amount of goods -- equivalent to three trucks-- have been attached from the house in Kaulapur area of Bhadohi. Similar proceedings were carried out at Mishra's houses in Allahabad and Delhi, the SP said.

The police had moved an application in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Ashutosh for carrying out the attachment proceedings, the order of which was given on Monday.

Vijay Mishra, the MLA from Gyanpur seat in Bhadohi district, was arrested on August 14 from Madhya Pradesh and is presently lodged in Agra jail. His wife has got bail from the high court, the SP said.

A lookout notice was issued against Vishnu Mishra on October 30. PTI CORR NAV SABHMB

