Maha: 6 BJP nagar panchayat members from Sindhudurg join Sena

In a setback to the BJP, six ofits members from the Vabhave-Vaibhavwadi nagar panchayat inSindhudurg district in Maharashtra's Konkan region on Tuesdayjoined the Shiv Sena in the presence of Chief Minister UddhavThackeray here.

The nagar panchayat falls in the Kankavli Assemblyseat represented by BJP's Nitesh Rane.

The nagar panchayat has 17 members, all from the BJP,which now sees its rank depleted by six.

