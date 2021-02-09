Maha: 6 BJP nagar panchayat members from Sindhudurg join Sena

Maha: 6 BJP nagar panchayat members from Sindhudurg join SenaPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-02-2021 22:28 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 22:28 IST
In a setback to the BJP, six ofits members from the Vabhave-Vaibhavwadi nagar panchayat inSindhudurg district in Maharashtra's Konkan region on Tuesdayjoined the Shiv Sena in the presence of Chief Minister UddhavThackeray here.
The nagar panchayat falls in the Kankavli Assemblyseat represented by BJP's Nitesh Rane.
The nagar panchayat has 17 members, all from the BJP,which now sees its rank depleted by six.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra: Banned tobacco products seized from bus; 3 held
Kerala, Maharashtra contribute nearly 65 pc of India's active coronavirus caseload
Nobody should feel ashamed at chanting of Jai Shri Ram slogans, says Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut
Maharashtra: Tractor march planned in Aurangabad on January 26
Shocking that Shiv Sena sees chant of 'Jai Shri Ram' as act of instigation: BJP