UP accident: PM Modi expresses condolences to families of deceased

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed deepest condolences to the families of those killed in a two-vehicle crash on the Varanasi-Jaunpur highway in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district. Six people were killed and 11 others injured in the accident. All the 17 people were travelling in a jeep after attending a cremation in Varanasi, police said, adding the collision took place between the vehicle and a truck. ''Got the sad news of the death of people in a road accident near the Varanasi-Jaunpur border in Uttar Pradesh. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those people and wish a speedy recovery for those who have been injured in the accident,'' Modi was quoted as saying by the Prime Minister's Office.

