Delhi HC directs police to file status report on man missing since tractor rally

The Delhi High Court has directed Delhi Police to submit a status report on the whereabouts of Bajinder, who has been missing since he participated in tractor rally on January 26 called by farmer unions.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2021 23:48 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 23:48 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court has directed Delhi Police to submit a status report on the whereabouts of Bajinder, who has been missing since he participated in tractor rally on January 26 called by farmer unions. A Division Bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Anup Jairam Bhambhani directed the SSP of Jhajjar to render all possible assistance to Delhi Police to locate the cousin brother of the petitioner.

During the course of proceedings, the Delhi Police submitted that three teams have been constituted to locate Bajinder and they have interrogated several people in this regard. Police also informed the court that it has registered an FIR. Advocate Naginder Benipal, who appeared on the behalf of the petitioner Baljeet, stated that cousin brother of the petitioner joined the tractor rally on January 26 and he is missing from the Nangloi area.

According to the petition, the petitioner tried searching for his brother in the neighbouring areas and contacted all the relatives and his known friends but whereabouts of Bajinder remained unknown. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

