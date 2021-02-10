U.S. deeply concerned about absence of election implementation agreement in Somalia -State Dept

U.S. deeply concerned about absence of election implementation agreement in Somalia -State DeptReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-02-2021 00:18 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 00:18 IST
The United States is deeply concerned about the absence of an election implementation agreement in Somalia and views immediate elections as critical to the country's future, the State Department spokesman said on Tuesday.
"We call on Somalia's leaders to resume their dialogue urgently so that national elections can take place now. The impasse hinders pressing reform and counterterrorism efforts and continued delays will only increase the risk of instability," State Department Spokesman Ned Price told reporters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
