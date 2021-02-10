U.S. is closely monitoring India-China border disputes -State Dept

U.S. is closely monitoring India-China border disputes -State DeptReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-02-2021 00:38 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 00:38 IST
The United States is closely monitoring border disputes between India and China, the U.S. State Department spokesman said on Tuesday, adding Washington supports direct dialogue and a peaceful resolution to the disputes.
"We are concerned by Beijing's pattern of ongoing attempts to intimidate its neighbors. As always, we'll stand with friends, we'll stand with partners, we'll stand with allies," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters during a briefing.
