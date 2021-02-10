Left Menu

US closely monitoring situation along India-China border: Official

The United States is closely monitoring the situation along the India-China border, a senior official said on Tuesday and expressed concerns over Beijings pattern of ongoing attempts to intimidate its neighbours.We are closely monitoring the situation. Responding to questions, Price said, We are concerned by Beijings pattern of ongoing attempts to intimidate its neighbours.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-02-2021 07:49 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 07:49 IST
US closely monitoring situation along India-China border: Official

The United States is closely monitoring the situation along the India-China border, a senior official said on Tuesday and expressed concerns over Beijing's pattern of ongoing attempts to intimidate its neighbours.

''We are closely monitoring the situation. We note the ongoing talks between the governments of India and China, and we continue to support direct dialogue and a peaceful resolution of those border disputes,'' State Department Spokesperson Ned Price told reporters at his daily news conference.

Indian and Chinese troops have been locked in a bitter border standoff in eastern Ladakh since early May last year.

In the ninth round of military talks last month, India and China agreed to push for an early disengagement of troops and resolved to continue ''effective efforts'' to stabilise and control the situation in eastern Ladakh. Responding to questions, Price said, ''We are concerned by Beijing's pattern of ongoing attempts to intimidate its neighbours. As always, we'll stand with friends, we'll stand with partners, we'll stand with allies to advance our shared prosperity, security, and values in, in this case, the Indo-Pacific.” The spokesperson also said that the United States regularly engages with the Indian government on the two countries' shared commitment to democratic values.

''What I can say – and this applies not only to India but to every partner of ours across the board – we are committed to supporting democratic values, including a free and open civil society and the strong rule of law,'' Price said.

Asked if the ongoing farmer agitation and human rights issues came up during the recent conversations that the top officials of the Biden Administration has had with their Indian counterparts, he said, ''We regularly engage with the Government of India...on our shared commitment to democratic values. We believe it's the bedrock for the US-India relationship. It is actually in keeping, as you know, with India's own democratic values, its pluralistic values, and its history of tolerance.'' PTI LKJ SMNSMN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

UK tech entrepreneur Lynch starts fights against U.S. extradition

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico reports 10,738 new coronavirus cases, 1,701 deaths

Mexicos health ministry on Tuesday reported 10,738 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 1,701 more fatalities from COVID-19, bringing the overall total to 1,946,751 cases and 168,432 deaths.The government says the real number of infected peo...

US closely monitoring situation along India-China border: Official

The United States is closely monitoring the situation along the India-China border, a senior official said on Tuesday and expressed concerns over Beijings pattern of ongoing attempts to intimidate its neighbours.We are closely monitoring th...

WRAPUP 1-Myanmar anti-coup protests resume despite bloodshed

Protesters returned to the streets of Myanmars capital Naypyitaw on Wednesday after the most violent day yet in demonstrations against a coup that halted a tentative transition to democracy under elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi. The United ...

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day three

Highlights of day three of the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park on Wednesday. All matches are second round. Times local GMT 11 1240 SABALENKA ADVANCES WITH WIN OVER KASATKINASeventh seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus grou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021