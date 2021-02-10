Left Menu

Naval personnel saves man from drowning in Kochi

Naval personnel of Naval Watermanship Training Club, Southern Naval Command, on Tuesday, saved a drowning man from the Venduruthy channel in Kochi district of Kerala.

Southern Naval Command personnel save drowning man in Kochi (Photo/Indian Navy) . Image Credit: ANI

Naval personnel of Naval Watermanship Training Club, Southern Naval Command, on Tuesday, saved a drowning man from the Venduruthy channel in Kochi district of Kerala. According to an official release, the naval personnel were practicing for a sailing event when they found the unidentified man to be in an unconscious state and was shifted to the Naval hospital, and later shifted to the Government Medical College for further medical assistance.

"In the afternoon hours on February 9, naval personnel of Seamanship School/ Naval Watermanship Training Club, Southern Naval Command, whilst practicing for a sailing event observed a man drowning in the Venduruthy channel (closer to the Vikrant bridge). The safety boats were used to save the man from drowning. He was found to be in an unconscious state and was shifted to the Naval hospital Sanjivani, wherein, he gained consciousness after receiving primary medical care.," the release said. It added that the local police was informed of the incident. (ANI)

