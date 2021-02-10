Punjab: Vigilance arrests Intelligence officer for accepting bribe of Rs 3 lakh

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Tuesday arrested Senior Intelligence Assistant of Intelligence wing of Punjab Police presently posted at CID Unit, Ludhiana for accepting bribe of Rs 3,00,000 for stalling the Vigilance inquiry. According to Director General of Police (DGP)-cum-Chief Director Vigilance Bureau BK Uppal, the Senior Intelligence Assistant Satpal, posted at Intelligence Wing, Jalandhar has been arrested by the Vigilance team for accepting a bribe of Rs 3,00,000 from the partners of JSK Logistics for stalling the vigilance enquiry.

"Three partners are running the J.S.K. Logistics company at Jalandhar. Vigilance team raided the JSK Logistics for arresting the Kailash Chand Sharma in some case. In this case, Senior Intelligence Assistant Satpal has very smartly pretended to be a Vigilance official and having links with senior officers of VB has demanded Rs 3,00,000 from the other partner Sandeep Sharma of JSK Logistics for helping and stalling this vigilance enquiry," he said. The DGP further revealed that fearing from the VB enquiry, partner of JSK Logistics has given Rs 3,00,000 as a bribe to Senior Intelligence Assistant Satpal in the presence of his worker Rajender Luthara at the gate of transport Nagar, Jalandhar.

"The accused Senior Intelligence Assistant was known to this enquiry and needed to carry out further investigation of this case. Taking the advantage, Satpal has accepted Rs 3,00,000 in the presence of witness Rajender Luthara. In this way, Senior Intelligence Assistant Satpal misused his official position and falsely pretended as VB official which has been established," he added. He informed that a case under Prevention of Corruption Act, and Section 419 of IPC has been registered against the accused Intelligence Assistant at VB Police station, Jalandhar and further investigation is under progress. (ANI)

