Twitter says India's order to block accounts inconsistent with local law

Twitter says India's order to block accounts inconsistent with local lawReuters | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2021 10:16 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 10:05 IST
Twitter Inc said on Tuesday it has restricted access to some of the accounts that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government had asked it to block, but the accounts were still available outside India.
It believes the government's orders are not consistent with Indian law, Twitter added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indian
- India
- Narendra Modi
ALSO READ
Twitter permanently suspends My Pillow CEO for election misinformation
Twitter permanently suspends My Pillow CEO for election misinformation
Twitter grants academics full access to public data, but not for suspended accounts
Twitter acquires newsletter startup Revue
Twitter suspends over 550 accounts after violence during farmers' Republic Day tractor rally