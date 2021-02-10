Men, dressed as women, try to rob vehicles on highway, arrested

Two men were arrested froma highway in West Bengal's Nadia district for allegedly tryingto hijack vehicles and rob the travellers while dressing aswomen, police said on Wednesday.

The duo would pose as women stranded on the highway inthe middle of the night and hail vehicles passing by, theysaid.

In the early hours of Tuesday, a police patrolling carspotted them at Pairadanga Ghatigachha on National Highway 34in the Ranaghat police station area, officials said.

Seeing the police vehicle, the duo tried to flee, theysaid.

The policemen chased them and they were caught.

Police said they saw two women waiting in the dark onthe highway and approached them for providing help but as soonas they started to run, it raised suspicion.

When they were found to be men dressed as women, theon-duty police personnel were left baffled, they said.

It was found that they were trying to trap vehicles onthe highway, either to hijack them or rob the travellers,police said.

The duo has been arrested, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)