Left Menu

Three suspected robbers injured in encounter in UP

Three persons allegedly involved in incidents of loot on the highway here have been injured in an encounter with the police, officials said on Wednesday.Acting on a tip off, a police team surrounded Gaurav Pandey, Sachin Sharma and Salman on Tuesday night and in the exchange of fire they were injured, Additional Superintendent of Police, East, Surendra Dwivedi said.He said some persons had looted cash from vegetable trader Sanjay Nishand of Sultanpur on February 7.

PTI | Pratapgarh | Updated: 10-02-2021 10:28 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 10:24 IST
Three suspected robbers injured in encounter in UP
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Three persons allegedly involved in incidents of loot on the highway here have been injured in an encounter with the police, officials said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip off, a police team surrounded Gaurav Pandey, Sachin Sharma and Salman on Tuesday night and in the exchange of fire they were injured, Additional Superintendent of Police, East, Surendra Dwivedi said.

He said some persons had looted cash from vegetable trader Sanjay Nishand of Sultanpur on February 7. During the probe, police arrested one Sanjit Gupta, who had given the tip off about the three. The three are residents of Pratapgarh and involved in loot incidents on the highway, police said.

Two country-made pistols and cartridges have been recovered from them, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

UK tech entrepreneur Lynch starts fights against U.S. extradition

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Post-COVID-19, the office will be a clubhouse, says Dialpad CEO

Craig Walker, founder and CEO of cloud communication platform Dialpad, notes that as a CEO of a startup, youre always an optimist.Even amid a pandemic, Walker says there are many reasons for people to be optimistic about work in the not-too...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now U.S. to scrutinize WHO Wuhan report join COVID programmeThe U.S. administration is looking forward to scrutinizing data included in a World Health Organization WHO report released ...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

California surpassed New York on Tuesday as the U.S. state with the most coronavirus deaths, a grim reminder of the pandemics toll even as the vaccine roll-out and a sharp drop in new cases buoyed hopes of life eventually returning to norma...

Sad Rajiv Kapoor won't be there to enjoy accolades for 'Toolsidas Junior': Ashutosh Gowariker

Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker has mourned the death of actor Rajiv Kapoor, saying it is heartbreaking that he wont be there to witness the praise coming his way for his swansong Toolsidas Junior.Rajiv Kapoor, son of celebrated filmmaker-acto...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021