Left Menu

Drones, remote-sensing equipment being used to locate those trapped in Tapovan tunnel

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 10-02-2021 13:23 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 12:52 IST
Drones, remote-sensing equipment being used to locate those trapped in Tapovan tunnel
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Rescue efforts by multi-agency security personnel were intensified on Wednesday with the help of drones and remote-sensing equipment to locate those trapped inside the Tapovan tunnel, which is chock-a-block with tonnes of debris.

''All strategies at the moment are focussed on rescuing those trapped inside the tunnel with the help of all the resources at our disposal, including drones and remote-sensing equipment,'' Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Nilesh Anand Bharne, the Chief Spokesperson of the Uttarakhand police, told PTI on the spot.

Around 25-35 people, who were at work inside the tunnel at the time the glacier disaster struck in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, are trapped inside it.

The rescue teams have so far progressed to 80 metres inside the tunnel and have to make their way through tonnes of debris for at least 100 metres more to reach those trapped inside, the DIG said.

Drilling through the debris has become more difficult with the silt inside the tunnel drying up and getting harder, Bharne said.

So far, 32 bodies have been recovered from different places in the avalanche-hit areas of Chamoli, of which eight have been identified, while 174 people are still missing, the State Emergency Control Centre in Dehradun said.

More than 600 Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel are engaged in the search-and-rescue operations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ray Romano to star with Laurie Metcalf in his directorial

Actor-comedian Ray Romano is set to direct and star in an untitled dramedy movie.According to Deadline, the 63-year-old actor will star opposite Laurie Metcalf, best known for featuring in Roseanne and its spin-off The Conners.Romano, who m...

 Shah to flag off 4th round of BJP's 'Poriborton Yatra', address rally in Bengal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will flag off the fourth round of the BJPs Poriborton Yatra from Cooch Behar in poll-bound West Bengal and also address a public meeting on Thursday, a party statement said. He will address the rally at the Tha...

Germany plans to extend lockdown until March 14 - draft document

Germany plans to extend its coronavirus lockdown until March 14, a draft agreement for talks between Chancellor Angela Merkel and leaders of the 16 federal states showed on Wednesday.Some state premiers are keen to set out a timetable for a...

High Court monitoring CBI probe into Hathras case as directed by SC: Govt to Rajya Sabha

The Centre informed Parliament on Wednesday that the Allahabad High Court is monitoring the CBI probe into the rape-and-murder case of a 19-year-old woman in Hathras in Uttar Pradesh as directed by the Supreme Court.In a written reply to a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021