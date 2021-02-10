Man killed over old enmity; four held

A 33-year-old man was brutallykilled by nine persons in suburban Ghatkopar here over an oldenmity, police said on Wednesday, adding four attackers havebeen arrested.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night when KayyumSheikh was on his way home in Sanjay Nagar locality, anofficial said.

He said a group of men accosted Sheikh and startedattacking him with choppers and other sharp-edged weapons.

They fled the spot after Sheikh fell on the ground ina pool of blood, the official said, adding that Sheikh wastaken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead onarrival.

''The arrested accused have been identified as Afzal,Pappu, Toufique and Ramzan,'' said Ghatkopar police stationsenior inspector Jitendra Agarkar.

A case under charges of murder and rioting wasregistered against the nine persons, he said, adding that fiveaccused are on the run. PTI ZANSK NSK

