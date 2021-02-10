Left Menu

President's address to Parliament reflected India's 'sankalp shakti', says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lauded the participation of women MPs during the discussion on motion of thanks on the President's address in Lok Sabha and said they enriched the proceedings with their thoughts.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2021 17:04 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 17:04 IST
President's address to Parliament reflected India's 'sankalp shakti', says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lauded the participation of women MPs during the discussion on motion of thanks on the President's address in Lok Sabha and said they enriched the proceedings with their thoughts. In his reply to the discussion, the Prime Minister said that that the address by President Ram Nath Kovind showcased India's "sankalp shakti" (will power).

"His words have boosted the spirit of confidence among the people of India," he said. "During the discussion on the President's speech, a large number of women MPs took part. This is a great sign. I want to congratulate the women MPs who enriched the House proceedings with their thoughts," he added.

The Prime Minister said that people of the country must make a new resolve on where to take the country when India will celebrate 100 years of independence. "We are knocking at the doors of 75 years of independence. It's a matter of pride for every Indian and an occasion to move forward. We may be in any corner or belong to any strata of society but we must make a new resolve that where do we want to take India at 100 years of freedom," he said.

PM Modi said that when the country became independent, the last British commander used to say that India is a continent of many countries and no one will be able to make it a nation. "But we have proved them wrong. Indians proved them wrong. Today we have stand as a ray of hope for the world."

"The post-COVID world is turning out to be very different. In such times, remaining isolated from global trends will be counter-productive. We will have to emerge as a strong player. That is why, India is working towards building an Aatmanirbhar Bharat," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Thai businesses protest move to stop private vaccine imports

Thai tourism operators and hospitals said on Wednesday they planned to lodge a protest against a government move to curb private imports of COVID-19 vaccines, marking an apparent turnaround in policy by authorities. Prime Minister Prayuth C...

Czech Republic to wait for EMA approval before using Sputnik vaccine, PM says

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Wednesday that the country would wait for European Medicines Agency EMA approval before potentially using the Sputnik V anti-coronavirus vaccine produced by Russia.The comments marked a partial row-...

BRIEF-Oxford Says Clinical Trial Commenced This Week To Test If Drug Almitrine Can Help People Seriously Ill With COVID-19

Oxford University OXFORD UNIVERSITY SAYS DRUG TRIAL THAT COULD IMPROVE RESPIRATORY RECOVERY FROM COVID-19 NOW UNDERWAY OXFORD UNIVERSITY -CLINICAL TRIAL COMMENCED THIS WEEK TO TEST IF DRUG ALMITRINE CAN HELP PEOPLE SERIOUSLY ILL WITH COVI...

FOREX-Dollar at two-week lows, Swedish crown hits 1-month high vs euro

Dollar at two-week lows Sterling crosses 1.38 Swedish crown hits 1-month high vs. euro Graphic World FX rates httpstmsnrt.rs2RBWI5EBy Ritvik Carvalho Feb 10 - The dollar traded near two-week lows on Wednesday as demand for safe-haven ass...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021