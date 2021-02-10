Three die as car plunges into canal in Telangana

Three people including a woman died after the car in which they were traveling fell into a canal in Warangal district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident happened at around 9.30 aminParvathagiri Mandal when the car with four people plunged into the canal after the person driving it allegedly lost control of the vehicle while trying to avoid a two-wheeler, they said.

Three people died while one occupant was rescued by locals, they said.

The woman, a teacher at a government school, had taken a lift and boarded the car to reach her institution, a police official said.

The bodies were retrieved and the vehicle was also removed, police added.

